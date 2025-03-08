Mindy Kaling Reacts After Meghan Markle Receives Backlash For Correcting Her On <i>With Love, Meghan</i>: "Big News"

Mindy Kaling recently made a guest appearance in the second episode of Meghan Markle's latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Her appearance sparked a social media buzz when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, jokingly pointed out that Mindy wasn't addressing her as The Sussex.

Now, in an interview with co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin on The View, Mindy has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Sharing her experience on With Love, Meghan, Mindy Kaling revealed, “You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news. We were making sandwiches, and then they will push in on my face on TikTok and they will be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly did not even remember it because we shot it like, nine months ago.”

Mindy Kaling added that she loved her time with Meghan Markle. “I am also like, ‘let her promote her show'. It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction,” she said.

In the episode in question, Mindy Kaling and Meghan Markle bonded over making cucumber sandwiches and ladybug crudites. The duo also decorated a balloon arch in the garden, adding a festive touch to a children's party.

At one point, Mindy Kaling told viewers, “People would not believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.” To this, Meghan Markle replied, “It is so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle, You know I am Sussex now.” The Duchess further talked about the importance of sharing a family name with children.

With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on March 4. In the series, Meghan Markle welcomes friends and celebrities to her lavish Californian estate. She shares personal insights on entertainment, cooking, and gardening.

Alongside Mindy Kaling, the show features Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as well as guests like Abigail Spencer and Roy Choy.

For privacy reasons, With Love, Meghan was not filmed at Meghan's actual home in Montecito but was instead shot near a farmhouse.