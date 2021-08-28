'What A Magical Journey': Sushmita Sen Opens Throwback Treasury On Daughter Alisah's Birthday

Sushmita Sen with daughters Alisah and Renee (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen shared an adorable birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah, who blew out 12 candles on her birthday cake today. Sushmita Sen posted a montage of throwback memories, starting from when Alisah was born to her 12 years of "magical journey". "Happy 12th Birthday Alisah. To God's most precious gift and the love of my life. Happy Birthday my Shona Maa! Thank you for being born... you make this world a beautiful place... adding to each passing moment... more goodness, kindness and love! I am so proud of you... We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance... May you always be nurtured in love! Dugga Dugga, Maa." Sushmita Sen wrote in her birthday note for Alisah.

Sushmita also added a note for her elder daughter Renee and said: "Congratulations Renee, you are 12 years old as didi. What a magical journey." The birthday post also features glimpses of Alisah and Renee hanging out with Sushmita's partner Rohman Shawl and her parents. The former beauty queen is a single mother, who adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

Two years after Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe win, she stepped into Bollywood with 1996 film Dastak. She is best known for films such as Biwi No.1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Aankhen and Main Hoon Na, among others. Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.