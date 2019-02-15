Were Mohit Raina And Mouni Roy In A Relationship? 'Never,' He Says

Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy co-starred in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I hope to get married by the end of this year: Mohit "Mouni is a great co-star and she is doing some fabulous work," he added Mohit was recently seen in Uri

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina told The Times Of India that he and actress Mouni Roy were 'never in a relationship' and added that he plans to get married by the end of this year. Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, famously co-starred in the TV show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, following which it was reported that they were dating. However, neither Mouni nor Mohit acknowledged a romance ever. Asked about his wedding plans, Mohit told TOI, "I hope to get married by the end of this year or early next year" and categorically added that he isn't dating Mouni.

"I said that I hope to get married by the end of this year, I never mentioned Mouni. She is a great co-star and she is doing some fabulous work. I wish her all the best. Actually, I was never in a relationship with Mouni. My marriage will happen when Almighty sends a message," Mohit said.

When Mouni was previously asked if she's dating Mohit, she had said that they are 'not even friends now.' "I am single and have been so for a long time. Mohit and I are not even friends," the actress told Mumbai Mirror months ago.

On the work front, Mouni Roy, who has starred in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and the Naagin series, debuted in the film industry opposite Akshay Kumar with 2018's Gold. Romeo Akbar Walter, Brahmastra, Made in China and Mogul are her upcoming films. Uri: The Surgical Strike is Mohit Raina's latest film. He is also a well-known TV star.