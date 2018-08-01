Mouni Roy And Mohit Raina Are 'Not Even Friends,' ICYDK

Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina photographed at an event (Image courtesy: mohit_mouni)

Is Mouni Roy dating Mohit Raina? No is the answer, apparently. The actress, who is debuting in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold, said that she is 'single' and 'not even friends with Mohit Raina.' Asked if she's dating Mohit, Mouni told Mumbai Mirror, "I am single and have been so for a long time. Mohit and I are not even friends." (Ahem, ahem). Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, co-stars of TV show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, were rumoured to be dating. However, they never acknowledged a romance. Months ago, Mohit had said that he and Mouni share a 'strong friendship' and 'it is only the assumptions that we are dating.'

"I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celebrity friend I have is her. We genuinely have a very strong friendship and utmost respect for each other," he told Indian Express.

Mouni and Mohit were often spotted at several parties and award shows together. Last year, a picture of them from a friend's Diwali party went crazy viral.

On the work front, Mouni is currently busy with Gold promotions. The film releases on Independence Day (August 15). She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Mouni also has John Abraham's espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter in the pipeline.