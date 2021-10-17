'We'll Take Utmost Care': Akshay Kumar Thanks Ex-Army Officer For 'Pointing Out' A Mistake In Gorkha Poster

Akshay Kumar's first look poster from Gorkha. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar )

Highlights Akshay Kumar announced his new film Gorkha on Friday

On Saturday, an ex-Army officer replied: "Kindly get the Khukri right"

Gorkha is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo

Akshay Kumar, on Friday, announced his new film titled Gorkha, which is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, and shared his first look poster from the film on social media. However, the next day, an ex-Army officer replied to Akshay Kumar's tweet and pointed out an error in the Gorkha poster, after which the actor promised to take "utmost care" during the shooting for the film so that the authenticity is maintained. In the poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen sporting an Army uniform and holding a curved knife or a khukri. The ex-Army officer, in his tweet, wrote that the Khukri shown in the poster is not correct and attached a photo of a traditional khukri for reference. "Dear Akshay Kumar Ji, as an ex-Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks," his tweet read.

Replying to the ex-Gorkha officer, Akshay Kumar thanked him for "pointing out" the mistake and wrote: "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We'll take utmost care while filming. I'm very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated."

See the ex-Army officer's tweet and Akshay Kumar's reply here:

Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We'll take utmost care while filming. I'm very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2021

On Friday, Akshay Kumar announced that he will portray the role of Major General Ian Cardozo in his new film Gorkha. Major General Ian Cardozo amputated his own leg to prevent the setting of gangrene during the 1971 war. Sharing his first look posters from the film, Akshay Kumar had tweeted: "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By - @sanjaypchauhanpic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai, who has also directing Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, and Himanshu Sharma.