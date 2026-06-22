<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Gets UA 16+ Certificate After 18 Edits By Censor Board

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has been granted a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film received the certification after implementing 18 modifications, including dialogue changes, visual alterations, and a minor deletion totalling just 10 seconds. Following the changes, the film has been approved for theatrical release with a final runtime of 164 minutes and 50 seconds (2 hours, 44 minutes and 50 seconds).

The modifications include replacing the dialogue "Kala paida hua... koayla hai" with "Saadah paida hua... namoona hua hai", deleting the "Panni of Kashmir" dialogue and changing a line mentioning the "Gorkha Regiment" to "tum army se ho?". The word "Azaruddeen" was replaced with "Allaudin", while "Andha" was muted and substituted with "dheela". References to "General" were also changed to "officer" and "sir".

On the visual front, the CBFC directed the makers to replace sensual bikini visuals and close-up shots of a woman's hips, including hip movement shots in a song sequence. Sensual visuals featuring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez were also modified.

Additionally, visuals of a vulgar hand gesture were replaced with a close-up shot of Vindu Dara Singh.

The board also instructed the makers to replace the word "Screwed" at two places in the subtitles, remove certain background subtitles, and add anti-alcohol static messages wherever alcohol consumption is shown on screen.

About The Film

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Phew!

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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