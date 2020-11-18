Welcome To Sara Ali Khan's 'Shayari Kingdom': 'Forget The Negativity, Forgive The Fights'

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared yet another poem on Instagram

"'Tis the Season of Lights," wrote Sara

"Forget the negativity, forgive the fights," she added

Sara Ali Khan opened her treasure trove of Sara Ki Shayari and shared some of her thoughts in the form of a beautiful poem. Sara Ali Khan's Wednesday Wisdom post will indeed lift up your mood and make you look at the brighter side of things. "'Tis the Season of Lights. Forget the negativity, forgive the fights. Hope everyone stays healthy, their prosperity reaches new heights. Everyone sees brighter days and lightens up their nights," wrote Sara as she let us into her "Shayari Kingdom." Sara accompanied her post with a glimpse of her Diwali-special photoshoot - she looked stunning in a blue Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla anarkali.

Sara Ali Khan's Wednesday musings are all about positivity:

Earlier, Sara shared a bunch of fam-jam photos with the evil eye emoji, featuring brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh.

On Bhai Dooj, Sara dedicated a typically Sara Ali Khan note for Ibrahim: "Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again."

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled for a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date.