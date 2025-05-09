Weekend Binge: Watch These India vs Pakistan Films To Pep Up Your <i>Josh</i>

It's that time of the week again when we talk about the best films that you can watch on OTT. And today, we will look back at films that explore the complex themes of love, loss and bravery against the backdrop of the tumultuous relationship between India and Pakistan.



1. Border - Prime Video



The film based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war has stayed in our hearts rent-free. The JP Dutta blockbuster featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Be it the songs or dialogues, the film ticked all the boxes.



2. Hindustan Ki Kasam - JioHotstar



Starring Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan, the war drama revolves around twin brothers who were separated at birth. The film explores the themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and loyalty.



3. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - Zee5



The first thing that comes to our mind is the iconic hand pump scene. Agree? Also, who can forget Main Nikla Gaddi Leke by Sunny Deol's Tara Singh? Every other girl wanted to dress and talk like Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel. The second part of the film, Gadar 2, was released in 2023.



4. LoC Kargil - Prime Video



Based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, the film depicts the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. It showcases the intense battles and strategic operations that took place during the conflict.



5. Lakshya - Netflix



Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the coming-of-age war drama features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The film follows the transformation of a young man into a determined army officer during the Kargil War.



6. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo – Zee5



When Akshay Kumar said, “Maa ke doodh mein toh dum hota hi hai... chahe woh Hindustan ki ho ya Pakistan ki,” it gave us all goosebumps. Amitabh Bachchan and Bobby Deol also delivered power-packed performances in this patriotic film.



7. The Ghazi Attack – Netflix



Remember the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971? This film is based on that very incident. Featuring Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu and Satya Dev, the 2017 film is a gripping underwater war drama.



8. Raazi – Prime Video



Alia Bhatt truly shines as Indian spy Sehmat Syed in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed and Jaideep Ahlawat as RAW agent Manav Chaudhary also deliver compelling performances.



9. Uri: The Surgical Strike – Zee5



When Vicky Kaushal, playing Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, asked, “How's the josh?” we all responded, “High, sir!” Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a gripping portrayal of India's 2016 surgical strike in retaliation to the Uri attack.



10. Shershaah – Prime Video



Featuring real-life couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, this biographical war drama is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War.

