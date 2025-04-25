<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 1.25 Crore

Jaat, Sunny Deol's latest film, opened on the big screen on April 10. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is struggling to maintain pace at the box office.

On Day 15 (April 24) of its release, Jaat minted Rs 1.25 crore at the ticket windows, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 80.75 crore. In terms of the Hindi occupancy rate, Jaat stood at 7.8 percent on its second Thursday.

The action drama witnessed the highest footfall for the night shows, registering 9.51 percent, followed by the evening shows at 8.91 percent. The afternoon screenings recorded 7.97 percent occupancy. Morning slots had the lowest audience attendance, with 5.2 percent.

Jaat, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film is about a mysterious outsider (Sunny Deol) who arrives in the fictional village of Chirala. The villagers living in the hamlet are oppressed under the brutal reign of Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) and his wife Bharathi (Regina Cassandra). Now, it is up to Sunny Deol's character to help these people attain freedom.

Despite Jaat's underwhelming box office performance, Jaat 2 is already in the works. Just a week after Jaat's premiere, Sunny Deol confirmed the film's second installment. The actor shared the announcement on Instagram.

The caption read, “Jaat on to a New Mission!”

Gopichand Malineni will once again take the director's chair for the second part. The project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers are yet to unveil the rest of the cast members.

Sunny Deol's last on-screen appearance was in Gadar 2. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. Sunny Deol reunited with Ameesha Patel for the second segment, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur Randhawa and Manish Wadhwa were also a part of the movie.