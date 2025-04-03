Weekend Binge: Vikrant Massey's 5 Underrated Films To Revisit On His Birthday

Vikrant Massey turned 38 today. The actor made his acting debut in 2007 with the musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Over the years, he has graced several successful shows, including Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Mirzapur, and Made In Heaven.

Vikrant Massey has also been a part of notable films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Sector 36, and 12th Fail. While many of you might be familiar with these mainstream projects, why not celebrate Vikrant's birthday weekend by diving into some of his underrated films?

Confused about what to watch? Worry not! Here is a list we have specially curated for you:

1. Lipstick Under My Burkha – Prime Video

This 2016 comedy-drama gained attention for its unapologetic exploration of female sexuality and empowerment. Vikrant Massey plays Arshad in the film. The chick-flick is headlined by Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur.

2. A Death In The Gunj – Prime Video

In Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut, Vikrant shines as Shutu, a reserved and sensitive young man whose life begins to unravel during a family vacation. The film also features Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh.

3. Cargo – Netflix

Set in a futuristic world, this film sees Vikrant Massey as Prahastha, a man who works to transition dead souls to their next life. As he meets Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi), a new recruit, they uncover emotional and philosophical layers of life, work, and existence.

4. Switchh – YouTube

This action-packed film delves into themes of friendship, love, and betrayal. Vikrant plays one of three con artists who use their charm to deceive wealthy victims. Directed by Pankaj Batra, the film explores the thrill of high-stakes schemes.

5. Love Hostel – Zee5

A dark thriller led by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, Love Hostel tells the story of a young couple's struggle when they elope after their families oppose their relationship. The project blends romance with action.