Sheetal Thakur's Birthday Wish For Vikrant Massey: "Would Choose You Again And Again"

Vikrant Massey, the man who gave us hard-hitting films like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor's wife, Sheetal Thakur, made his day extra special by uploading a sweet post on Instagram.

The album opens to Vikrant Massey sharing a candid moment with his son Vardaan. The little one is seen in his father's arms as Vikrant kisses him affectionately.

Next, there is a perfect fam-jam click featuring Vikrant Massey, his wife Sheetal Thakur and their baby boy. Vikrant exudes ethnic charm in a white kurta-pajama set. Sheetal complements her husband in a floral-printed dress.

In the last image, we get a glimpse of the delicious birthday cake. A crossword-like illustration showcases the words, “The best Husband (and) Dad”, written on it with colourful icing. It symbolises Vikrant Massey's role as a loving partner and doting father.

Sharing the pictures, Sheetal Thakur wrote, “Happy Birthday, My love. Celebrating the man, husband and father that you are. I would choose you again and again."

On February 14, Sheetal Thakur took a trip down memory lane. She shared a sweet anecdote from last year's Valentine's Day. Sheetal had her court marriage with Vikrant Massey on that particular day.

Remembering the special occasion, Sheetal Thakur dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram. It captured the pair signing the documents.

Her caption read, “Just before tying the knot, we wanted to have a court marriage. And guess what? The marriage officer allotted us Valentine's Day to seal the deal. Cute.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in 2022. They welcomed Vardaan in 2024. The couple revealed the little munchkin's face on his 1-year birthday by sharing some photos of him in a joint Instagram post.

The caption read, “Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015. They worked together in the series Broken But Beautiful.