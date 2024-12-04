<i>Zero Se Restart</i> Trailer: Vikrant Massey Rubs His Own Slipper In <i>12th Fail</i> BTS

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail made its theatrical debut in 2023. After a year, the filmmaker has now unveiled the trailer of his documentary film Zero Se Restart, which chronicles the making of 12th Fail. The trailer opens with a montage of 12th Fail being praised by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor. The clip then reveals that five directors turned down 12th Fail because they thought no one would come to watch the film in theatres. After which, behind-the-scenes videos are shown in the trailer, allowing viewers to experience the process of filmmaking.

In one scene, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is seen instructing an actor to throw a slipper at another actor and not hold back. In another scene, Vikrant Massey is seen rubbing mud on his footwear to make it look old. The director praises Vikrant for his commitment and says, “Send this video to all Hindi film actors and tell them to age their own slippers if they want to be good actors." At one point, Vidhu is also seen getting angry at a crew member. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Get ready for a glimpse into the madness that led to the creation of one of the most loved films of Indian Cinema!”

In a press release shared by the team, the makers called Zero Se Restart a “ground-breaking tale of creative chaos,” one that brings Vidhu Vinod Chopra's “unapologetically bold and raw storytelling to the forefront, presenting a vision that feels refreshingly unfiltered and authentic,” as quoted by The Hindu.

Zero Se Restart was recently premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, receiving a standing ovation from an enthralled audience. The documentary film is narrated, edited and directed by Jaskunwar Kohli. It will be released in theatres on December 13.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book, which narrates the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film featured Vikrant Massey in the lead role alongside Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.