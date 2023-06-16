Weekend Binge: A List From Prabhas' Baahubali Of A Filmography

Prabhas in Baahubali - The Beginning. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Prabhas needs no introduction. The actor, who has been a heartthrob in south India for over two decades now, rose to global fame with the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. Now, the actor's new magnum opus Adipurush is making all the right noises. The film, based on the epic Ramayana, features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. If the film has turned you into a fan of the actor for the umpteenth time, we recommend that you engage in a Prabhas movie marathon over the weekend. From action to romantic comedies, Prabhas has featured in several films that are worthy of a rewatch. To make your job easier, we have curated a list of Prabhas' best films for you.

1.Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) - Disney + Hotstar

This is one franchise that needs no introduction. The Baahubali series is an epic saga of love, betrayal, and valour and features the actor in a dual role – Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. In addition to his exceptional acting skills, fans also loved his chemistry with Anushka Shetty.

2. Darling - MX Player

One of the many monikers that Prabhas has received from fans over the years is Darling and this title has been traced back to a 2010 movie of the same name. The romantic comedy that brought Prabhas' lighter side to the fore features him alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The film also boasts of a beautiful soundtrack.

3.Mirchi - Disney + Hotstar

Another film starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, Mirchi was a game-changer in his career. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie featured Prabhas as Jai, a man torn between his love and the responsibility to settle a long-standing feud. The film's success cemented his star power and versatility.

4.Mr Perfect - Zee5

Mr Perfect, directed by Dasaradh, is the perfect blend of family drama and romance. Featuring Prabhas alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu. The film featured a great performance by the ensemble cast and is a perfect watch for a cosy weekend with family or friends.

5.Chatrapathi - Disney + Hotstar

This film was Prabhas' first collaboration with iconic director SS Rajamouli. The action film features the star as a man avenging his mother's death. The movie was a huge success and was remade in multiple languages – in Bengali as Refugee and in Kannada and Hindi with the same name.

Tell us your pick from the list.