Adipurush Gets 'Outstanding' Start With Advance Bookings - Details Here

Image was shared by Krit Sanon. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Adipurush -- featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles -- is one of the most awaited film releases this year. The wait is coming to an end as the mythological film based on Ramayana is releasing in theatres across the world on Friday [June 16]. Needless to say, the advance booking for the film has started and the numbers are “phenomenal” as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In a series of tweets, the expert has provided a breakdown of the number of tickets of the film in Hindi and Telugu sold across certain multiplexes chains in the country. He said in one of the tweets, “#Adipurush *advance booking*… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm. #Hindi [#PVR + #INOX only]. Fri: 164,967. Sat: 110,304. Sun: 102,547. Total: 377,818. #Telugu [#PVR + #INOX only]. Fri: 93,456. Sat: 46,401. Sun: 29,565. Total: 169,422.”

The tweet was attached to another message that said, “#Adipurush *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR and #INOX]… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm… Note: #Hindi and #Telugu versions. Total tickets sold for *Weekend 1* [#PVR + #INOX]: 5,47,240. Note: #Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. OUTSTANDING! [heart emojis]

In a separate tweet, he said, “#Adipurush advance booking is [fire emojis]… Expect a PHENOMENAL START at the #BO.”

#Adipurush advance booking is ????????????… Expect a PHENOMENAL START at the #BO. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2023

Providing a detailed breakdown, Taran Adarsh said, “#Adipurush advance booking*status at national chains [#PVR and #INOX]… Update till Thursday, 11 am… Note: #Hindi and #Telugu versions. Total tickets sold for Weekend 1 [#PVR + #INOX ]: 4,79,811. Note: #Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. #BO Tsunami loading [fire emojis]. Friday - #PVR: 1,26,050. #INOX: 96,502. Total: 2,22,552. Saturday - #PVR: 83,596. #INOX: 55,438. Total: 1,39,034. Sunday - #PVR: 69,279. #INOX: 48,946. Total: 1,18,225.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared what one should expect from the film in terms of collection. “#Adipurush revenue from non-national chains as well as mass venues [multiplexes as well as single screens] will be massive. Also, #SouthIndia [#Telangana and #AndhraPradesh specifically] will be humongous.”

#Adipurush revenue from non-national chains as well as mass venues [multiplexes as well as single screens] will be MASSIVE… ALSO, #SouthIndia [#Telangana and #AndhraPradesh specifically] will be HUMONGOUS. pic.twitter.com/BfjNDMwj3K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2023

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated film have been increased by several multiplexes, with luxury seats in Delhi's multiplexes reaching a staggering ₹2000, as per a report by Hindustan Times. As per producer and film business expert Girish Johar, “Yes, the prices have been increased and Prabhas is a huge star in the south so (they wish to encash on his popularity). But, it is all related to expectations - the price rise can help or be a deterrent if the audience does not find value for money in the film. I really hope the film turns out to be good.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana, as mentioned above. The star-studded cast includes Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The recently released trailer shows Kriti's character, Janaki being forcefully taken away by Lankesh. This is followed by scenes of Raghav and the vanar sena's relentless pursuit to rescue Janaki. Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

