Weekend Binge: Loved <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>? Add These 5 Films To Your Watchlist On Bollywood Chaos

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking the much-talked-about directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is already creating waves in the entertainment industry. Released on Thursday, the show wasted no time climbing to the number one spot on Netflix's list of top 10 most-watched shows in India.

Backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the series features a stellar ensemble including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Mona Singh.

The seven-episode high-stakes drama offers viewers a front-row seat into a world where stardom can be both a blessing and a curse. For those who have already seen The Ba***ds of Bollywood and are hungry for more, there are several films and shows that showcase the chaos of the Hindi film industry. Here are some you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Om Shanti Om – Netflix

Farah Khan's 2007 film is a fun mix of reincarnation, filmi sets and over-the-top drama. In the film that marked Deepika Padukone's debut, Shah Rukh Khan plays a junior artist who dreams of stardom.

2. The Dirty Picture – Prime Video

Vidya Balan nailed the role of Silk Smitha with her fearless performance. The film shows how the industry uses and forgets its stars. The dialogue, "Filmein sirf teen cheezon ke wajah se chalti hain—entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. Aur main entertainment hoon", is iconic till today.

3. Luck By Chance – Netflix

The 2009 Zoya Akhtar directorial is all about the hustle. Farhan Akhtar plays a struggling actor trying to make it big. Konkona Sen Sharma shows the tough side of surviving as an outsider. The film has cameos from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

4. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – Netflix

This reality-style series follows Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. It is less about films and more about the drama around gym sessions, parties and international trips. The viewer gets a peek into the social bubble around Bollywood families. The Karan Johar cameo adds to the fun factor.

5. Superboys Of Malegaon – Prime Video

Set in a small town obsessed with Bollywood, this 2024 film shows how Nasir and his gang chase their filmi dreams with zero budget and 100% passion. Adarsh Gourav leads the pack with Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora adding to the madness. It is scrappy, funny and oddly heartwarming.