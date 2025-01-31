Weekend Binge: Loved <I>Pushpa 2</i>? Watch These 5 South Action Films Next

After breaking several box office records, Pushpa 2 finally made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30. It's possible that some of you have already seen the film in theatres and are looking for an equally exciting watch. Worry not, we have compiled a selection of the best South action films that will remind you of the Allu Arjun starrer film. Take a look:

K.G.F: Chapter 1 - Prime Video

The film follows the story of a man named Rocky, who gets embroiled in the gold fields of Kolar. The film explores themes of power, loyalty, and betrayal as Rocky navigates the treacherous world of the goldfields. The dramatic action scenes in the film are sure to send shivers down your spine.

Salaar - Netflix

The film features Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The action thriller follows a gang leader's saga of power, bloodshed, and betrayal as he seeks revenge and justice.

The Greatest of All Time - Netflix

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is led by Vijay, Prabhu Deva, and Sneha Prasanna. The movie revolves around a former member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, who must fight against a new criminal.

RRR - Netflix

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is set in the 1920s. The film narrates the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, as they fight against British colonial rule.

Sivaji: The Boss - Prime Video

The movie follows an NRI software engineer, played by Rajinikanth, who returns to India and fights against corruption and injustice, using his intelligence and cunning. The film is remembered for its extravagant action scenes and dialogues.