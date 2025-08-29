Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Param Sundari</i>? Watch These 5 Cross-Culture Films Next

For all Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra fans, the wait is finally over. Their much-awaited film Param Sundari has been released in cinemas today, August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. Param Sundari tells the story of a romance between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. And if this cross-cultural love story leaves you wanting more, we have rounded up some of the best cross-cultural romances from Indian cinema that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Chennai Express – YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan meets Deepika Padukone on a train ride, and what follows is a South-meets-North love story with loads of laughs. Rohit Shetty's direction keeps it colourful and full of action. The language barrier itself becomes a comedy highlight.

2. 2 States – Netflix

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, this one is all about a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl trying to get their families on the same page. Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep it relatable with their everyday banter. The real fun is watching the cultural clashes at family gatherings.

3. Aap Jaisa Koi – Netflix

Meet Shrirenu Tripathi (played by R Madhavan), a middle-aged Sanskrit professor living in Jamshedpur, who forms a bond with Madhu Bose (played by Fatina Sana Shaikh), a French teacher from Kolkata. The Netflix original has been directed by Vivek Soni.

4. Vicky Donor – Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut, directed by Shoojit Sircar. On the surface, it is about sperm donation, but the love story has its own twist. A Punjabi boy falls for a Bengali girl, and the families could not be more different. The mix of humour and warmth makes it stand out.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Prime Video

Karan Johar goes full Bollywood with this one. Watch Ranveer Singh as the loud Punjabi boy, and Alia Bhatt as the sophisticated Bengali journalist. Add in family drama, song-and-dance, and big emotions – classic KJo territory