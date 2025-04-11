Weekend Binge: Watched <i>Jaat</i>? Add These 10 Sunny Deol Films To Your List Next

Sunny Deol fans are super excited this week — and rightfully so! His much-awaited action thriller Jaat has finally hit the big screens on Thursday, April 10.

We are sure many of you have already watched Jaat on its first day — and for those who have not, we know a theatre visit is definitely in the plans. And once you have experienced Sunny Deol in full form, chances are you will want more of his on-screen magic this weekend.

Worry not! We have got you covered with a handpicked list of Sunny Deol blockbusters you can stream right now:

1. Gadar Series – Zee5

You can not talk about Sunny Deol's iconic movies without mentioning the Gadar franchise. While the first film is a cult classic, Gadar 2 stormed the box office. Let's be honest – we all got goosebumps when Sunny declared, "Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!"

2. Ghayal – Zee5

In the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, Sunny Deol plays Ajay Mehra, who seeks justice after his brother is murdered and he is falsely imprisoned. What follows is a gripping tale of vengeance against a corrupt businessman.

3. Damini – YouTube

If you haven't heard the dialogue, "Tarikh pe tarikh, tarikh pe tarikh...", can you really call yourself a Sunny Deol fan? This courtroom drama is rightfully considered one of Bollywood's best woman-centric films.

4. Darr – Prime Video

This 1993 thriller saw Sunny Deol sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. While SRK's "I love you K-K-K-Kiran!" is unforgettable, Sunny's stoic presence provides a solid balance to the film.

5. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy – YouTube

Sunny Deol plays Arun Khanna, a RAW agent on a mission to prevent nuclear war. Amid espionage and danger, he finds love. Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra also play key roles in this action-packed romantic thriller.

6. Border – Prime Video

This patriotic war film is a must-watch. Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff headline this star-studded emotional rollercoaster. P.S. Border 2 is in the works — so now's the perfect time to revisit the original.

7. Ziddi – JioHotstar

Sunny shines as Deva, a hot-headed vigilante who declares war on criminals after personal tragedy strikes. This 1997 hit cemented Sunny's action hero status in the '90s.

8. Tridev – Prime Video

With a cast featuring Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit, Tridev is an action-packed entertainer. The story follows three men from different walks of life who unite to fight a powerful terrorist.

9. Arjun – YouTube

Sunny Deol won hearts with the dialogue: "Hum gareeb log hain sahib, humare paas sirf imandari hai." This gritty social drama is raw, real, and a standout in his career.

10. Jeet – Prime Video

A love triangle featuring Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor? Yes, please! Directed by Raj Kanwar, Jeet delivers romance, action and drama in classic ‘90s style.