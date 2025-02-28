Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Dabba Cartel</i>? Then Watch These Women-Centric Movies Next

Netflix's much-awaited series Dabba Cartel has finally premiered today. This crime thriller features a stellar cast, including Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali Anand. The series follows the journey of five middle-class women whose seemingly harmless dabba business takes a dark turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

If Dabba Cartel leaves you craving more powerful women-centric stories, do not worry – we have got you covered. Here is a list of some top-notch projects you can dive into next:

1. Mother India – Prime Video

This list can not start without the 1957 epic drama directed by the legendary Mehboob Khan. Featuring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar, this classic is a milestone in Indian cinema. If Gen Z has not watched it yet, now is the perfect time.

2. English Vinglish – JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar

You can not call yourself a true Sridevi fan if you have missed this gem. Premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, the film received a five-minute standing ovation. Honour Sridevi's legacy by rewatching her brilliant portrayal of a Marathi homemaker-turned-entrepreneur, who embarks on a journey to learn English.

3. Queen – Netflix

Join Rani Mehra (Kangana Ranaut) on an unforgettable adventure across Paris and Amsterdam – on what was supposed to be her honeymoon. The twist? She travels solo after her fiance calls off the wedding. And let's not forget her iconic dialogue-turned-meme: "Mera toh itna life kharab ho gaya."

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi – Netflix

Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus. The actress portrays the real-life story of a sex worker who rose to political prominence in Mumbai's Kamathipura. From the mesmerizing song Meri Jaan to powerful dialogues like "Arey jab shakti, sampati aur sadbuddhi yeh teeno hi auratein hai, toh in mardon ke kis baat ka guroor?" – this film has so much to offer.

5. Pink – Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan's powerful "No means no" taught us all an unforgettable lesson about consent. The legal thriller is packed with emotion and gripping performances.

