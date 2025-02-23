Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sanya Malhotra's <i>Mrs</i>, Blames Bollywood For "Distorting Marriages": "Stop Comparing Women Of The House With Paid Labour"

Sanya Malhotra's Mrs., released on the OTT platform Zee5, received widespread praise from both audiences and critics. The film delves into themes of patriarchal oppression and domestic drudgery. The project has sparked a heated debate on social media about the struggles of housewives in arranged marriages.

Amid the ongoing discussion, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the Indian marriage system and urged people not to generalize Indian joint families. Without directly mentioning Mrs., she posted a note on her Instagram Stories.

The actress wrote, "Growing up I never saw a woman who didn't command her house, ordered every one when to eat when to sleep and when to go out, asked her husband about every penny that he spent and he obligated, only conflicts were his boys outings and frequent drinking evenings with friends.”

Kangana added, "Whenever papa wanted to eat out with us she scolded us all because cooking for us was her joy this way she could control many things including the hygiene/the nutrition of the food, elderly folks worked as nannies to her kids and emotional support system.”

Kangana stated that marriages serve the best interests of the weak, particularly the elderly and infants, rather than being a means to seek attention or approval. Citing the shastras, she emphasised how earlier generations fulfilled their duties toward parents and elders without questioning them.

Blaming Bollywood for distorting "ideas of marriages", the actress said, "Too many Bollywood love stories have distorted the ideas of marriages, marriages should be how it has always been in this country, it always had a purpose and the purpose was Dharma which essentially means duty. That's it, do your duty. That's it, do your duty and move on, life is too short and fast, if you try to get too much validation or footage you will end up alone with your therapist."

Mrs. is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film follows Sanya Malhotra's character, Richa – an ambitious dancer who is married into a patriarchal household and forced into domestic chores until she ultimately resists the oppression. Mrs. also features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.