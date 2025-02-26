<i>Dabba Cartel</i>: Shabana Azmi Expresses Her Admiration For Gajraj Rao

Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao will be seen in the much-awaited crime series Dabba Cartel.

However, they did not get to share screen space together. Expressing her disappointment, Shabana Azmi penned a special Instagram post for the Badhaai Ho actor.

Posting a picture with Gajraj Rao, Shabana Azmi penned on her official IG, "We didn't get a scene to do together in #DabbaCartel but would love to pair with the talented #GajrajRao soon. Gajraj did you know that #FarahKhan is a self-confessed fan of yours?"

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, "I AMMMMM!!", along with a red heart emoji.

It would be exciting to see Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao sharing screen space.

The recently released trailer for Dabba Cartel gave us an insight into the journey of five middle-class women, whose seemingly innocent dabba business takes a sinister turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

The story gains momentum as the women and their husbands get embroiled in a dark and sinister underworld — the murky operations of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals.

The core cast of the show includes Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, along with others.

Made under the direction of Hitesh Bhatia, the show has been written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is a creation of Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda

Talking about Dabba Cartel, director Hitesh Bhatia shared, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it's a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I'm excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

Dabba Cartel will be premiering on Netflix, on February 28, 2025.

