Weekend Binge: 5 Kajol Movies To Watch If You Liked Salaam Venky

For over three decades, Kajol has entertained cinema lovers with spirited performances in a range of Hindi movies. From the quintessential romantic heroine to a grieving wife, Kajol has played it all with the panache of a veteran. Now, in Salaam Venky, directed by veteran actress Revathi, Kajol wears the mantle of a brave yet vulnerable mother with ease. As fans continue to gush about her role in the human drama, it is a good time to cast a quick glance at some of the gems in Kajol's outstanding filmography. If Kajol has left a lasting impression on you with her role in Salaam Venky, we recommend you take a look at the following movies as well:

1.Baazigar – Amazon Prime Video

This one is an oldie but a goodie. Baazigar, one of the first films to bring to life the chemistry between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, is a romantic thriller that is bound to leave you hooked. The film features Kajol on a mission to uncover the truth behind her sister's death while being in love with SRK's character. Her performance in scenes where she realises her worlds are colliding is a treat to watch.

2.Gupt – Amazon Prime Video

Kajol did not believe in always playing the coy heroine. In fact, she dabbled in a range of grey roles, of which Gupt is one of the most celebrated. We won't spoil the fun for you by sharing more about the film, but watch it for Kajol's acting prowess.

3.Dushman – YouTube

Dushman is another film that showcases Kajol's range as an actress. The actress is seen in a dual role in this revenge drama and has Kajol leading from the front, ably supported by a dapper Sanjay Dutt.

4.Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Netflix

From a tomboy with enviable basketball skills to the dreamy Bollywood heroine (with amazing basketball skills), Kajol is the heart and soul of this movie that celebrates love and friendship.

5.My Name Is Khan – Netflix

My Name Is Khan, by Karan Johar, is a fairly complex film that covers issues such as terrorism, Islamophobia and society's treatment of people with disabilities. Kajol as a grieving mother and helpless wife is a revelation and the chemistry with SRK is fiery as ever.

Tell us your pick from the list.