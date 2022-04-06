Wedding Rumours Aside, Neetu Kapoor Is Currently Shooting With 'Jaane Jigar' Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir (Courtesy: neetu54)

Are you excited to see Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir working together? Well, if yes, then here's some good news for you. Neetu has shared a photo with Ranbir and they are shooting for an ad. Sharing a photo with her son, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Ad shoot with my "jaane Jigar" (heartbeat)," followed by a red heart and love-struck emojis. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Mahsha'Allah." Fans are loving Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor's new photo and have left sweet comments. One wrote, "Awe." "Cutest mom and baba," wrote another. Ranbir Kapoor's fan wrote, "And this makes Ranbirians day."

Check out Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor is dating actress Alia Bhatt and reportedly, the couple will get married on April 17 in the RK family house. A few days back, Neetu Kapoor was spotted outside her shooting location and she was asked, "bahu kab aa rahi (when is the daughter-in-law coming)?". To this, she had not given any reply and had simply raised her eyes.

Watch the video here:

While the wedding rumours are leaving fans excited, when Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain was asked about the same, she had told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have always been open about their relationship. While promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last movie Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had told NDTV, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.