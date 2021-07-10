We Want To Swap Views With Urmila Matondkar This Weekend. See Pic

Urmila Matondkar shared this photo urmilamatondkarofficial

Urmila Matondkar is in green heaven this weekend. The 47-year-old actress, is often found exploring the hill stations around Maharashtra and looks like she did the same this weekend. On Instagram, the actress shared a glimpse of her weekend view, which to be honest, is making us very, very jealous. In the photo, Urmila can be seen enjoying a gorgeous view from her balcony - a view that will leave you mesmerized. "Good morning, lovely people," she wrote on Saturday morning. "Weekend is here," Urmila reminded us in her post. Do you want to swap views with Urmila Matondkar? Because we sure want.

Urmila Matondkar often shares glimpses of herself enjoying the simple joys of life. Here's when a rainy day in the hills made her rather happy: "Rainy, misty day well spent having a non-stop food party with d most wonderful four legged friends in the the entire village and around... in memory of our beloved," wrote Urmila, who lost her pet a year ago.

Here are some more glimpses of Urmila Matondkar's "walk in the woods":

Urmila Matondkar, who is now married to Mohsin Akhtar, is best known for her starring roles in films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Kunwara, Khoobsurat, Dillagi, among others. She was last seen in 2014 Marathi movie Ajoba, after which she featured in a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail. Urmila Matondkar has also judged reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2, Waar Parriwar and Chaak Dhoom Dhoom.