"We Need To Give AI The Respect It Deserves": Shabana Azmi

Film veteran Shabana Azmi receiving an honorary doctorate from Techno India University (TIU) in Kolkata on Monday. The actress spoke about embracing changes and said at the event, "I grew up in an environment which taught us that art be used as an instrument of social change," reported news agency PTI. She added, "AI is changing the world of art. AI is threatening but (handling) it also requires training. It offers great possibilities in different disciplines ranging from sports to literature. Artistes require different kinds of training to adapt to the changes brought about by AI. I feel we need to give AI the respect it deserves," she added.

Besides Shabana Azmi, musician Shankar Mahadevan and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes also received honorary doctorate at the Techno India University.

Shabana Azmi, who has won five National Awards, has worked in over 100 films. The actress, who is also a renowned theatre artiste, made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others.

Shabana Azmi had multiple releases last year, which include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, What's Love Got to Do With It? and R Balki's Ghoomer. She will next be seen in the web-series Dabba Cartel.

(With inputs from PTI)