'We Have Come A Long Way': Ekta Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With Jeetendra, Shobha And Tusshar Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy ektarkapoor)

Highlights Ekta shared a throwback picture with Jeetendra, Shobha and Tusshar

Jeetendra was seen looking away from the camera

"Guess what my dad is thinking," wrote Ekta

Ekta Kapoor just made our Monday better. The 44-year-old producer just dropped a super adorable family picture on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the rare throwback picture, the iconic star Jeetendra can be seen posing with his hand on his head while his wife Shobha can be seen engrossed in a conversation with a pint-sized Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Shobha, Ekta and Tusshar can be seen holding hands together while Jeetendra can be seen looking away from the camera. Sharing the priceless throwback picture, Ekta wrote, "Well well! We have come a long way." She further added to her caption which resonates with what we are wondering as well. "Guess what my dad is thinking," she added. Take a look at the throwback post made by Ekta Kapoor here:

A few days ago, Ekta shared another priceless throwback memory featuring her family on her Instagram story. The picture, originally posted by a fan club on their profile was shared by Ekta. In the picture, Jeetendra, Shobha, Ekta and Tusshar were seen posing for the camera. Ekta and Tusshar twinned in white while Shobha looked pretty in a dark blue saree. Jeetendra was seen posing for the camera in a white shirt. Take a look:

Jeetendra got married to Shobha in October, 1974. They welcomed their daughter Ekta in 1975 and their son Tusshar in 1976.

On the work front, Ekta has produced several films and TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kitne Kool Hai Hum, Savdhaan India, Pavitra Bhagya, Dream Girl, Ek Villain and Jabariya Jodi among others.

On the other hand, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the 2017 action-comedy Golmaal Again where he shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Kunal Kemmu. He will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.