We Have Arjun Rampal's New Stylist To Thank For The Look That's Burning Up Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal is in a dilemma of sorts and asked his Instagram family to help him make up his mind. The 48-year-old actor had a photoshoot on Thursday, just a glimpse of which he shared on Instagram. Arjun Rampal is one such star who sets Instagram on fire with his shirtless photos every now and then and his new entry turned out to be of the same league. Sharing a snippet of his "Thursday vibe", in which Arjun can be seen mid-way through slipping on a tee, he asked: "On or off?" Well, we have Arjun's "new favourite stylist" to thank for his photoshoot look, who is none other than his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. She is a South African model and designer, who owns the fashion label Deme Love.

Arjun Rampal's photo sent Instagram into a meltdown of sorts with fans flooding the comments section with the fire emojis. Meanwhile, the unanimous answer to Arjun's question appeared to be the second option on the list - shirt off. Take a look at Arjun Rampal's Thursday mood:

Last week, Arjun Rampal celebrated his 48th birthday and received an adorable birthday greeting from Gabriella. "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come," she wrote. Gabriella added a magical touch to her post with a quote attributed to Antoine de Saint-Exupery's The Little Prince: "Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child, son Arik, in July 2019. Arjun Rampal has two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - with his former wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood film is Paltan.