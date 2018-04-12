We Can't Get Over How Much Anupam Kher Looks Like Manmohan Singh In This Video

"I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people," wrote Anupam Kher

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 15:05 IST
Manmohan Singh in a still from Instagram video (courtesy anupampkher)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Accidental Prime Minister will release in December
  2. Anupam Kher plays the protagonist
  3. Anupam Kher shared a video from the film's set
Veteran actor Anupam Kher will soon be seen playing Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, ahead of which he's been trending a great deal and featuring in headlines for the striking resemblance between his look for the film and the former prime minister in real life. A video of Anupam Kher walking like Manmohan Singh on the sets of the film in UK recently went crazy viral, prompting the 63-year-old actor to share it on his own Instagram. Mr Kher said the video is from when he was rehearsing for a shot in UK's Broughton Hall Estate. "I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it and posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of The Accidental Prime Minister in Skipton, UK," he Instagrammed.

"So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself," he added. Shared late on Tuesday night, the video has garnered over 169,371 views on Instagram with comments pouring in about how much he resembles Manmohan Singh. "I was unable to recognise you at first... You look so different," read a comment while another added: "Character mein ghusna ise kehte hai... great job sir."
 


Here's Anupam Kher's first look as Dr Manmohan Singh, which was shared earlier this month.
 

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, writing credits for The Accidental Prime Minister go to National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Anupam Kher will co-star with Akshaye Khanna in the political drama. The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to hit screens in December this year.
 
 

The Actor.... The Character.... #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on



Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaari and has just been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards for his role in TV movie The Boy With The Topknot.
 

