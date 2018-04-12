We Can't Get Over How Much Anupam Kher Looks Like Manmohan Singh In This Video

Highlights
- The Accidental Prime Minister will release in December
- Anupam Kher plays the protagonist
- Anupam Kher shared a video from the film's set
"So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself," he added. Shared late on Tuesday night, the video has garnered over 169,371 views on Instagram with comments pouring in about how much he resembles Manmohan Singh. "I was unable to recognise you at first... You look so different," read a comment while another added: "Character mein ghusna ise kehte hai... great job sir."
I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in Skipton, UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself. #AnActorPrepares #PowerOfSocialMedia
Here's Anupam Kher's first look as Dr Manmohan Singh, which was shared earlier this month.
Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaari and has just been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards for his role in TV movie The Boy With The Topknot.