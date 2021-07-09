We Bet You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Tamannaah Bhatia In This Dance Video

Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from her photo (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Be prepared because Tamannaah Bhatia is here to set your screens ablaze with her dance video. The Baahubali actress loves herself a good dancing session, a glimpse of which she recently shared on Instagram. For her latest groove session, Tamannaah picked the song Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and oh boy, what a fine job she did! In the video, Tamannaah can be seen matching steps with choreographer Shazia Samji at the dance studio. Dressed in blue track pants and a crop top, Tamannaah gives a mix of hip-hop and contemporary twist to the steps. She captioned her video with lyrics from the Doja Cat song and wrote: "Cut the rubbish." Here's Tamannaah's TGIF post:

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram is actually her journal for all things quirky - she often trends for her slice-of-life posts. Earlier this week, she shared a goofy photo and wrote about having dessert for breakfast. Who all can relate? We can.

Tamannaah Bhatia had also timed her entry for the Don't Rush Challenge pretty aptly. On Holi, she posted this video of her devouring a mango and wrote: "Get messy! Bura na maano, holi hai."

Meanwhile, here's what happens when Tamannaah is bored and needs to entertain herself. "Don't trouble the trouble, if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you," she captioned her video.

Tamannaah Bhatia currently features in two web shows 11th Hour and November Story, both of which released earlier this year. She will also be seen as the presenter of the show MasterChef India - Telugu, which is currently being filmed. In terms of films, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in 2019 movie Action. She will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her upcoming projects also include That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen) and Seetimaarr. She will also feature in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun.