WAVES 2025: Aamir Khan To NDTV On Cinema Strengthening India-China Ties, "It's A Win-Win For Us"

As cultural diplomacy continues to be a key pillar of international relations, the conversation around India-China ties in the entertainment industry is gaining fresh momentum.

Speaking to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief, Sanjay Pugalia, on the second day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Aamir Khan highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between the two countries in cinema and creative content.

Aamir was on a panel named "Indian Cinema, Oriental Look" alongside Peter Ho Sun Chan, Stanley Tong and Prasad Shetty.

The spotlight was on Aamir, whose films - particularly Dangal (2016) - have seen phenomenal success in the Chinese market.

Offering insight into the emotional resonance between the two nations' audiences, Khan said, "I've had the opportunity to visit China quite a few times over the last 6-10 years, and there's a lot I'd like to share. The audiences in China - their cultural sensibilities and emotional responses - are remarkably similar to those in India. From my experience, the way Chinese audiences reacted to my films, especially Dangal, was almost identical to how Indian audiences responded. The emotions were universal."

The actor went on to outline the creative and business opportunities such partnerships could bring. He shared, "I truly believe there is immense potential here, for several reasons. First, India has a vibrant and dynamic creative community - and so does China. I've witnessed their events and films, and the quality of their work is truly world-class."

He added, "Whether from a creative, emotional, or business perspective, I think it's a win-win if we collaborate. Over the years, I've had many discussions with my friends from China about exploring these possibilities. Now, with initiatives like WAVES gaining momentum, this collaboration will likely get an even stronger push."

"India and China are both ancient civilisations with rich histories and cultures. There's so much we can offer each other. I genuinely look forward to collaborating with creative talent from China," he concluded.

Aamir's statement comes at a time when India is aiming to position itself as a global content hub under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly emphasised the importance of soft power in global diplomacy.

According to the PMO, WAVES 2025 will host participants from over 90 countries, including more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies and 350+ startups.

The program features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films and digital media.

India is also hosting its first Global Media Dialogue with ministerial participation from 25 countries. The WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace, will connect over 6,100 buyers with 5,200 sellers across 2,100 projects.

