Water Baby Urvashi Dholakia Is Happiest In The Pool. Pics From Her Alibaug Diaries

Hello there, Urvashi Dholakia. The 42-year-old actress celebrated her birthday earlier this month and looks like she's currently vacationing in Alibaug. Every now and then, Urvashi Dholakia posts glimpses of her Alibaug diaries - she recently Instagrammed a few postcard like snippets from her chill session in Alibaug, giving us major vacation cravings. In the photos, Urvashi Dholakia can be seen busying herself with her "favourite pass time." Want to know what that is? "Well... hanging by the pool," she wrote. In the photos, "water baby" Urvashi Dholakia can be seen posing in a printed monokini as she soaks up the sun. "Good days," she wrote in a hashtag.

Earlier, Urvashi Dholakia set Instagram on fire as she shared these snippets of her "favourite time pass" session. "Back to my favourite kinda days... pool days," she captioned her photos, in which she look cute as a button in a purple swimsuit.

On July 9, Urvashi Dholakia celebrated her 42nd birthday with her family and friends. Here's how she filled up Instagram with her favourite moments from the birthday party: "Birthday 2021.. celebrated with some of my favourite people! A big thank you to each and all for sending across such beautiful wishes. Feeling blessed and how."

Urvashi Dholakia is best-known for playing the role of Komolika in the first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also featured in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She has also won the 6th season of Bigg Boss.