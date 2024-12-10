Watch: Unseen Video Where Bride Sobhita Dhulipala Went From "Feeling Shy" To Dancing Mode

Sobhita Dhulipala is a happy bride and the latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, who did Sobhita's bridal makeup, shared a goofy video on her Instagram feed. The video shows an inside glimpse of the bride getting ready. The video begins with Sobhita vibing with a song. She can be heard saying, "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai (I am getting married)." At the end of the video, Sobhita says, "I am feeling shy now." The bride can be seen soaking up the wedding vibes. Sharing the video, Shraddha captioned, "Glowing with love and just the right touch of magic." Take a look:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios last week. Guests like Anurag Kashyap, SS Rajamouli, Nani and his wife attended the wedding. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita shared a joint post and revealed their dreamy wedding pictures. Take a look:

On December 4, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.



