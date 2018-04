Watch: Salman Khan Performing A Perfect Backflip During Sultan Training Session

Highlights In Sultan, Salman Khan played a wrestler Ali Abbas Zafar has also worked with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai Salman's upcoming film Bharat will also be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) pic.twitter.com/YDuQ1g8z7V — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

#recce#bharat#finally#some#sun @atulreellife #freezing london. A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:55am PST

#bharat#location#scout #snowed down london#beast#from#the#east A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:06am PST

Salman Khan'sdirector Ali Abbas Zafar shared a throwback video of the actor performing (and nailing) a backflip during one of his training sessions. The video for obvious reasons (Salman Khan pulling it off at the age of 50) went viral and has a collective view count of over 62k across social media. This is what Ali Abbas Zafar wrote on Twitter, "LookSalman Khan, what I found fromtraining session #backflip at 2 am in the morning." Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has also worked with Salman Khan inand the duo is currently gearing up for their third association in, also starring Anushka Sharma, was released in 2016. In the film, both Salman and Anushka play wrestlers based out of Haryana.Watch Salman Khan performing the backflip here:Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for films such asand, was quite busy scouting locations for Bharat recently. He was also joined by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is also the co-producer of the film.Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar'sdiaries on Instagram:Salman Khan'sis an official adaption of 2014 Korean film,. Atul Agnihotri bought the legal rights for the remake.In, Salman Khan will be presented differently, nothing like his previous roles. Speaking of which, Mr Zafar told news agency IANS, "It is an interesting process to explore and the challenge remains how to present him differently. I think it all starts with the script and the way we write the story. We always want to be sure not to repeat what he has already played on-screen and how differently we can project a character."is expected to hit theaters on Eid 2019.(With inputs from IANS)