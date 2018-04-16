Watch: Salman Khan Performing A Perfect Backflip During Sultan Training Session

Salman Khan's Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a throwback video of the actor performing (and nailing) a backflip during one of his training sessions. The video for obvious reasons (Salman Khan pulling it off at the age of 50) went viral and has a collective view count of over 62k across social media. This is what Ali Abbas Zafar wrote on Twitter, "Look bhai Salman Khan, what I found from Sultan training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning." Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has also worked with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai and the duo is currently gearing up for their third association in Bharat. Sultan, also starring Anushka Sharma, was released in 2016. In the film, both Salman and Anushka play wrestlers based out of Haryana.
Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday, was quite busy scouting locations for Bharat recently. He was also joined by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is also the co-producer of the film.
Salman Khan's Bharat is an official adaption of 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father. Atul Agnihotri bought the legal rights for the remake.
In Bharat, Salman Khan will be presented differently, nothing like his previous roles. Speaking of which, Mr Zafar told news agency IANS, "It is an interesting process to explore and the challenge remains how to present him differently. I think it all starts with the script and the way we write the story. We always want to be sure not to repeat what he has already played on-screen and how differently we can project a character."
