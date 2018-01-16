How Salman Khan's New Film Bharat Plans To Remind Us Of Maine Pyar Kiya "Salman Khan is such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger," says Ali Abbas Zafar

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Bharat chronicles Salman Khan's journey from the age of 18 to 70 "He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks" Salman Khan's Bharat is expected to release on Eid 2019 Bharat, the 52-year-old actor may look like his 24-year-old self from Maine Pyaar Kiya , director Ali Abbas Zafar told Bharat is a Hindi adaption of 2004 Korean dramaOde to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will see Salman Khan reprising Hwang Jung-min's part. Of Salman's look in Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar told Maine Pyar Kiya - - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done."



Bharat will be a bit different from Salman's other films, where he is seen showing off his well-toned body. (



Salman Khan's recently-released Tiger Zinda Hai has broken all his previous film's records, including those of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Without revealing many details, Ali Abbas Zafar hints that the story of Bharat will portray Salman's journey from the age of 18 to 70, reports



Currently, Ali Abbas Zafar and his team are busy with the groundwork for the film that will involve a lot of age-reduction technique; reason why they are in talks with the same prosthetics and VFX team of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which had previously worked on Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.



Talking about Salman Khan's displeasure on using prosthetics, for it 'aggravates his nerve disorder' (trigeminal neuralgia), Tiger Zinda Hai director told The Curious Case of Benjamin Button came a decade ago and during this time, a lot has happened with respect to technology. Many things can be done with VFX. So, we might not need too much prosthetics or make-up."



Ali Abbas Zafar, who has worked closely on Salman Khan's body transformations during Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai days, said: "He's such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger. He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks." Bharat will be Salman Khan's third alliance with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he has previously worked in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie will be jointly produced by Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, and T-series scion Bhushan Kumar, and is expected to hit theaters on Eid 2019.





In Salman Khan's upcoming film, the 52-year-old actor may look like his 24-year-old self from, director Ali Abbas Zafar told DNA , directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will see Salman Khan reprising Hwang Jung-min's part. Of Salman's look in, Ali Abbas Zafar told DNA , "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in- - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done."will be a bit different from Salman's other films, where he is seen showing off his well-toned body. ( He won't be taking off his shirt anymore ). Speaking to mid-day , Ali Abbas Zafar said, "It is important to show Salman in a different light as Indian cinema is changing and leaving a mark with every film is important."Salman Khan's recently-releasedhas broken all his previous film's records, including those ofand. Without revealing many details, Ali Abbas Zafar hints that the story ofwill portray Salman's journey from the age of 18 to 70, reports DNA Currently, Ali Abbas Zafar and his team are busy with the groundwork for the film that will involve a lot of age-reduction technique; reason why they are in talks with the same prosthetics and VFX team of, which had previously worked on Shah Rukh Khan's Talking about Salman Khan's displeasure on using prosthetics, for it 'aggravates his nerve disorder' (trigeminal neuralgia),director told DNA , "I know Salman doesn't like a lot of prosthetics and make-up, so we will have to design something that doesn't bother him too much because he's the central character. We are figuring out other ways of doing it.came a decade ago and during this time, a lot has happened with respect to technology. Many things can be done with VFX. So, we might not need too much prosthetics or make-up."Ali Abbas Zafar, who has worked closely on Salman Khan's body transformations duringanddays, said: "He's such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger. He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks."will be Salman Khan's third alliance with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he has previously worked inand. The movie will be jointly produced by Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, and T-series scion Bhushan Kumar, and is expected to hit theaters on Eid 2019.