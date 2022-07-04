Watch: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance Together At Shankar Mahadevan's US Concert

Shankar Mahadevan shared this picture. (courtesy: shankar.mahadevan)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently had a memorable time as they attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the United States. The couple has accompanied by Deepika's parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone. Several videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet, that show the couple dancing to the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from the movie Dil Chahta Hai. In the viral videos and pictures, the family can be seen in ethnic outfits - Deepika looks elegant in a green suit while Ranveer looks dashing in a yellow kurta set.

Here have a look:

In another video, Shankar Mahadevan, Deepika Padukone and the crowd can be heard singing a happy birthday song to Ranveer Singh. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be celebrating his 37th birthday on July 6. Check out the video below:

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. 🎂



Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ♥️🥺#RanveerSingh#DeepikaPadukonepic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer Singh talks about his mother-in-law Ujjala Padukone from the stage. He said, "I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me."

Take a look at the video:

Here are some more viral pictures from the concert:

The loviest Padukone fam and

the most amazing Ranveer made

Shankar' concert really special

with their presence! ✨❤️#DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSingh#DeepVeerpic.twitter.com/nmFf4GjAl4 — elitestanning (@elitestanning) July 3, 2022

Shankar Mahadevan also shared a picture with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on his Instagram handle. Along with an image, he wrote a sweet note, calling them "the best". He wrote, "You gugs made it so so special and memorable for me!! Your simplicity and warmth is what makes you both the bessst!!".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty - Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.