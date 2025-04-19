Watch: Raghav Chadha Hops On Parineeti Chopra's Viral <i>Hasee Toh Phasee</i> Viral Dialogue Trend

Parineeti Chopra's crazy viral dialogue from her 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, the famous “meri body mein sensation hote hai” has taken social media by storm.

Everyone is hopping on the trend and sharing videos with Parineeti's voice in the background. And guess what? The actress' husband, Raghav Chadha, has also joined in.

The politician has joined the viral trend and dropped a video on Instagram.

The video begins with a clip of Parineeti Chopra's iconic scene from Hasee Toh Phasee. What follows next is a montage of adorable moments between Raghav and Parineeti.

We see the duo posing hand in hand, smiling, cutting cakes, enjoying vacations and festivals – and looking super happy together. Raghav didn't forget to include some dreamy pictures from their wedding too.

“Her dialogue went viral. Everyone's vibing. I had FOMO,” wrote Raghav Chadha in his caption.

Responding to the post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “The best sensations out of all – ragaiii.”

Actress Kriti Verma said, “The best one,” and we totally agree. Actress Harleen Sethi commented, “Awwww.”

Parineeti Chopra also made sure to repost Raghav Chadha's video on her Instagram Stories. Her side note read, “The best one yettttt!”

Instagram/Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, she is set to make her web series debut. She will appear in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, which will stream on Netflix.

The show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi in important roles.