Watch: Mom-To-Be Yuvika Chaudhary Shows Off Baby Bump In New Video

Yuvika Chaudhary shared this image. (courtesy: yuvikachaudhary)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their first child. Nearly two months after dismissing pregnancy rumours, the couple announced the news last month. The actress shared the first glimpse of her baby bump on social media. In the video, Prince and Yuvika can be seen spending quality time together. From walking in the rain to feeding each other, the video captured it all. Yuvika, dressed in a pink and white midi dress, is seen cradling her baby bump. The caption read, "Happy pregnancy to us."

The actor shared a picture on social media featuring a toy car placed next to his own red car. The caption read, "Hi everyone, I'm finding it hard to express my feelings right now because I'm incredibly happy, yet nervous, and also deeply thankful to God and my parents. I'm super excited because our precious baby is about to arrive very soon. From now on, everything will revolve around our baby."

Prince Narula added, "Yuvika, you'll now be on the second number for my mom and dad, as our life's centre is about to arrive. I've worked so hard for this moment, and whenever I become a father, I want everything to be perfect for our child, just like all parents do. These were my dreams too, just as my parents raised and molded me into a good person with a loving heart. I also aim to raise our child to be a good person from day one, continuing on the journey we've experienced together since we first found out we were pregnant."

"Every moment, from joyful scans to tears and laughter at home, we have cherished. Thanks to God for blessing us with such happiness. Baby, you have given me the greatest gift of my life, and with this gift, our parents will get to relive their joy once again. I can't wait for grandma, grandpa, grandma, and grandpa to see how they'll help you grow. They'll teach you English, Punjabi, and Hindi. Baby, I love you, and remember, in a few days you'll be my number 2," he concluded.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the set of Bigg Boss 9. Soon after, the couple began dating and got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.