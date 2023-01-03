Malaika Arora's 2022 Memories Feature The Usual Suspect Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in a still from video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is a social media superstar and there are no two ways about this. She juggles many roles – model, entrepreneur and reality TV star – with equal ease. Now, as we welcome the New Year, Malaika is looking back at 2022 with fondness. To do so, she has created a video montage of 60 photos, giving us a glimpse into her professional and personal life. In the images, she is seen with her family and friends, including her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor. Also, in the video is a series of glamorous images of the star. Sharing the post, she wrote, “The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023.”





Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year with their friends in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The couple even shared images from the celebration. Malaika is seen planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor's cheek in an adorable picture that has a tree covered with fairy lights in the background. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Hello 2023 (a heart emoticon)... Love and light." The couple rang in the new year with Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala in Rajasthan. Arjun also shared the same picture with a different caption, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year..." he wrote.







Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. On her new TV show Moving In With Malaika, the actress spoke about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika told her friend director Farah Khan, “ I don't know what the future holds for me. These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. I don't feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don't care."

Malaika Arora was previously married to filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan.