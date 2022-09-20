Watch: Dulquer Salmaan 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' In This Video

Dulquer Salmaan shared this image. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan, who is waiting for the release of his film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is living a dream come true moment. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "One of the most epic days of promos!! Jumping between Chup and SitaRamam! A dream come true for any actor. Some days I can't believe I get to live this life. Thank you all of you for the love and even the criticism. You all give me drive and motivation to push harder and harder!" with the hashtags A Day In The Life, Can't Stop Won't Stop, Chup, Sita Ramam, Blessed and Folding Hands In Gratitude.

In the video, the actor can be seen juggling between the success meet of his recently released film Sita Ramam and the promotions of his upcoming film Chup.

The actor's post has crossed over two lakh likes with many comments in the comments section. Many of his fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Check out his post here:

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur was released on August 5. The film earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The film, directed by R Balki, also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is all set to hit the big screens on September 23.