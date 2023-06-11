Watch: Bride-To-Be Krishna Bhatt Dances With Dad Vikram Bhatt On Her Sangeet

Still from a video shared by shared by Krishna Bhatt. (courtesy: krishnavbhatt )

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to get married on June 11 in Mumbai. Ahead of the big day, Krishna Bhatt and her fiancé Vedant Sarda held a lavish sangeet ceremony, which was attended by the couple's friends and family. Inside pictures and videos from the night were reshared by Krishna Bhatt on her Instagram as well. However, what caught out attention was this adorable video of Vikram Bhatt dancing with his daughter Krishna on stage. In the video, Krishna can be seen dressed in a gorgeous pastel lehenga while enjoying a slow dance with her dad Vikram.

The video was also reshared by Vikram Bhatt on his Instagram story as he thanked a friend of Krishna, Rishika Lokre for recording the video for "posterity".

Take a peek:

Here are some inside pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding celebrations:

Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda got engaged in December last year. Sharing pictures from the engagement on social media, she wrote, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

Speaking to ETimes, Krishna Bhatt said, "We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as Papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience." The wedding is slated to take place on June 11 and her film 1920: Horrors of The Heart will release on June 23.

On the work front, Krishna Bhatt has worked as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt for films such as Haunted, Creature and Mr X. Her next project is 1920: Horrors of The Heart.