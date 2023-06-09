Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna To Get Married This Week

Krishna Bhatt with Vedant. (courtesy: krishnavbhatt)

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is set to get married to Vedant Sarda on June 11 in Mumbai. The couple got engaged in December last year. Speaking to ETimes, Krishna Bhatt said, "We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience." The wedding is slated to take place on June 11 and her film 1920: Horrors of The Heart will release on June 23.

Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda got engaged in December last year. Sharing pictures from the engagement on social media, she wrote, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

After his daughter's engagement last year, Vikram Bhatt had shared this post for her and an excerpt from it read, "Engaged to get married! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof. Is this the little girl I carried. Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small?"

Krishna Bhatt is Vikram Bhatt's daughter with his former wife Aditi Bhatt. Krishna Bhatt, who is also an actor, has worked as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt for films such as Haunted, Creature and Mr X. Her next project is 1920: Horrors of The Heart.

Vikram Bhatt is best known for exploring the horror and thriller genre, directing films such as Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, Kasoor, Aetbaar and 1921.