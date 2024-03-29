Watch: Alia Bhatt Sings Udta Punjab Song Ikk Kudi At The Hope Gala In London

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who hosted the Hope Gala held in London on March 28, shared an album featuring moments from last night. Alia shared a few images of her OOTN, a few candid shots and a video in which she can be seen singing Ikk Kudi with Harshdeep Kaur. For the prestigious night, Alia wore a stunning maroon velvet gown. She completed her look with a diamond necklace. Alia also wore an off-white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for the evening festivities. FYI, Ikk Kudi is a song from the film Udta Punjab, headlined by Alia and Shahid Kapoor. Alia also sang the song with Diljit Dosanjh (who also acted in the film) for the film's music album.

Alia wrote a long note in the caption. It read, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. Thank you @mo_hotels for bringing our vision to life, and to @salaambbayorg for empowering and supporting young lives, providing them with what they need for a brighter tomorrow. HOPE GALA 2024." Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Wonderful." Ira Dubey shared a few fire emojis. See what Alia posted here:

Here's a glimpse from the gala, shared by the official Instagram handle of Mandarin Oriental. Take a look:

For the unversed, the Hope Gala is a charity event to support Salaam Bombay Foundation, a cause "close to Alia Bhatt's heart". As per news agency ANI, the foundation works tirelessly to empower vulnerable "at-risk" children in Mumbai through after-school academies and in-school programs, fostering their confidence and dedication for a brighter future. Apart from Alia Bhatt, singer Harshdeep Kaur, director Gurinder Chadha and comedian Rohan Joshi were present at the event. The Gala was attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.