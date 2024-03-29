About Last Night: Orry Met Alia Bhatt At The Hope Gala In London

Orry with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: orry)

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. The actress was stunning as ever in a gold saree, from the shelves of Abu Jaan-Sandeep Khosla. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, shared photos of himself with Alia Bhatt from the event on his Instagram stories on Friday and he wrote, "All about last night and Alia Bhatt's charity event Hope Gala." The Gala was attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London. Check out the pictures shared by Orry here:

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared details of Alia Bhatt'ssaree. The caption on the post read, "Handmade in 1994 - 30 years ago, with meticulous craftsmanship spread over 3500 hours, the ivory floral Resham saree is a timeless work of art that has silk threads embroidered in different stitches to inspire a fabulous sense of dimension in the fabric. It is paired with a halter neck tulle blouse crafted especially for Alia. The garment features Resham, silver Zari and crystals along with flowing strings of pearls that form the back."

Here's a glimpse from the gala, shared by the official Instagram handle of Mandarin Oriental.

Last year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.

Orry, who is spotted at almost all celebrity parties in Mumbai, made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more.