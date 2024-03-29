Viral: Alia Bhatt Doubles Down The Glamour As She Hosts Hope Gala In London

Alia Bhatt at Hope Gala in London. (courtesy: mo_hotels)

Alia Bhatt took the center stage as the host of the Hope Gala held in London on March 28, aiming to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. The star-studded event saw notable attendees such as musician Harshdeep Kaur, director Gurinder Chadha, and comedian Rohan Joshi among others. Several photos and videos of the event have been doing the rounds on social media. A glimpse of the gala was shared by the official page of Mandarin Oriental on Instagram, featuring Alia Bhatt in two distinct looks. The reel begins with a glimpse of the elegantly decorated venue before introducing the actress in a stunning maroon velvet gown adorned with diamante detailing. Accessorised with a diamond necklace, Alia Bhatt looked pretty as she mingled and posed with guests.

In a quick wardrobe swap, Alia Bhatt changed into an off-white, embroidered lace saree for the evening festivities. Sporting dewy makeup and soft curls, she added danglers to elevate her ensemble. Alia Bhatt actively participated in the event and delivered a heartfelt speech while musician Harshdeep Kaur captivated attendees with her soulful performance.

ALIA BHATT FOR GOOD GALA IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/Wn4IlXzkBA — Alia Bhatt Files (@Aliafiles) March 29, 2024

Director Gurinder Chadha shared a reel of Harshdeep Kaur's soulful performance, captioning it "Wonderful evening for @salaambombay charity @harshdeepkaurmusic #aliabhatt." The video featured Harshdeep Kaur enchanting the audience with her hit tracks.

For the unversed, the Hope Gala is a charity event to support Salaam Bombay Foundation, a cause "close to Alia Bhatt's heart". As per news agency ANI, the foundation works tirelessly to empower vulnerable "at-risk" children in Mumbai through after-school academies and in-school programs, fostering their confidence and dedication for a brighter future.