Watch: Aamir Khan Reunites With <i>Lagaan</i> Cast For A Special Get-Together Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

Lagaan remains one of the most beloved films in Indian cinema. Ahead of its 25th anniversary on June 15, Aamir Khan reunited with director Ashutosh Gowariker and several members of the original cast for a special get-together.

Several familiar faces were in attendance, including Suhasini Mulay, Akhilendra Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Raj Zutshi, Paul Blackthorne, Aditya Lakhia and Dayashankar Pandey. The makers shared a glimpse from the reunion on social media and wrote, "Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite with the Lagaan cast after 25 years."

Aamir's ex-wife Reena Dutta and their daughter Ira Khan were also present at the event. In a post shared on Instagram, Ira expressed pride in her mother for backing the acclaimed film.

"My mamma made a beautiful film," Ira wrote. She was heard cheering for Reena when her name flashed on the big screen as the Executive Producer in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. Lagaan re-released in theatres on Friday, June 12.

Set in 1893 during the British Raj, Lagaan follows the drought-hit villagers of Champaner. Burdened by a high agricultural tax, they accept a challenge from a British officer to play a cricket match. The stakes are high. If the villagers win, their taxes are waived for three years. If they lose, the tax is tripled.

The ensemble cast featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

A.R. Rahman composed the soundtrack for Lagaan and produced some of the era's most memorable songs, including Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale and O Rey Chhori.

Beyond its box-office run, Lagaan gained international recognition as only the third Indian film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. The movie was also screened at several international festivals and won eight awards at the 49th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film.