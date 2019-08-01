War: Move Over, Hrithik And Tiger. Vaani Kapoor Looks Like This After '10 Weeks Of Intense Training'

Vaani Kapoor in a still from War (courtesy vaanikapoor)

Befikra Vaani Kapoor is all set to complement Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in their upcoming movie War and we got a sizzling glimpse of that in the film's teaser, now crazy viral. The 50-second video introduced Vaani Kapoor in a pale pink bikini in a typical Bond Girl-walking-out-of-the-sea kind of a moment. Vaani Kapoor, who has previously revealed pilates, no cheat meals and a strict diet were the ingredients for her fabulously toned physique, thanked fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in an Instagram post: "Love you Yasmin Karachiwala! For being the best trainer and friend one can ever ask for. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself."

The celebrity fitness trainer, on her own Instagram, wrote: "It takes 10 weeks of intense training from pilates to functional to get a body like this!" Meanwhile, Vaani replied: "Wouldn't have been possible without you."

Last month, Vaani told news agency IANS that director Siddharth Anand was very particular about her look: "I was very excited about this project and Sid was very clear as to how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was the dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals but it was all worth it."

In Bollywood, the bikini look was introduced by legendary actress Sharmila Tagore for a Filmfare Cover in 1966, which created a stir in the 60s' world of showbiz. Zeenat Aman's bikini look from 1973 film Heera Panna also got everyone talking. And who can forget teenaged Dimple Kapadia's red swimsuit look in 1973's Bobby? In the era of present Bollywood, actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have gracefully worn bikinis on screen.

War releases on October 2.

