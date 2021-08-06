'Want Time To Standstill And...': Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy Dilemma

Neha Dhupia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Angad Bedi, found herself in a dilemma on Friday. Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia posted two breathtaking monochrome pictures of herself and shared that she is "somewhere between wanting time to standstill and waiting for it fly by." The actress can't wait to hold her baby in her arms. The actress looks beautiful in a bodycon dress. Her fans dropped red heart icons in the comments section for the actress. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018 but more on that later.

See Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy last month. Sharing a photo of herself and Angad, who can be seen caressing her baby bump and holding daughter Mehr in his other arm, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare." Angad Bedi's caption read: "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a beautiful wedding in May 2018. They became parents to daughter Mehr on November 18 in the same year.

Recently, Neha Dhupia shared a page from her work diaries that also features little Mehr. Take a look:

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.