How Pregnant Neha Dhupia's Little Daughter Mehr Made Her Day Special On Set

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha shared a video and photos from her work diaries

In the video, Mehr can be seen applying makeup on Neha's face

"Florian Hurel, you are in trouble," Neha wrote for her stylist

It's always fun for Neha Dhupia whenever her little daughter Mehr visits her on set. On Tuesday, mom-to-be Neha Dhupia posted a set of video and photos showing how little Mehr made her day on the sets of next project. That's not it, per Neha Dhupia, Mehr even added a little dose of "madness" to the fun. Sharing a video and photos of Mehr helping her getting ready for shoot in her own adorable ways, Neha Dhupia wrote: "My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make up to posing to adding to the madness! I love you my baby girl. Always by my side" and hilariously added this for her stylist: "Florian Hurel, you are in trouble." LOL.

Check out Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who welcomed Mehr in November 2018, are all set to welcome their second child. The couple announced their second pregnancy last month. Sharing a photo of herself and Angad, who can be seen caressing her baby bump and holding daughter Mehr in his other arm, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare."

Have you seen this video of pregnant Neha Dhupia from her maternity diaries yet? If not, take a look now:

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.