Wanna Join Raghu Ram And Son Rhythm On Their Play Date? Just 'Get In The Bunker'

Raghu Ram shared this photo. (Image courtesy: instaraghu)

TV personality Raghu Ram shared a glimpse of his play date with son Rhythm on Tuesday and it looks fun. He posted a photo, in which the father-son duo can be seen sporting what appear to be round plastic flowerpots. While the actor can be seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, the little munchkin looks adorable in a white t-shirt and blue trousers. The photo appears to be from Rhythm's indoor play area. Sharing the photo, Raghu Ram captioned it: "No time to explain. Wear a pot and get in the bunker!" He also accompanied the hashtags like #DadLife and #DadsOfInstagram. Raghu Ram's wife Natalie Di Luccio, reacting to the post, dropped laughing and heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

Raghu Ram's Instagram feed is filled with adorable photos of Rhythm. The caption on of the photos read: "I'll be your legs till you can walk, little one!" while sharing the other one, the actor wrote: "Baby Rhythm is 6 months old today! And before we traveled to Toronto, my parents got us to do the ceremonial introduction to solid food, #Annaprasana for him. He now tastes new foods every few days. Messes never looked so cute!"

Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding in December 2018. They welcomed Rhythem earlier this year. The couple introduced their little bundle of joy to their fans like this on social media:

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple parted ways in 2016. Raghu Ram is best-known for hosting MTV India reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.

