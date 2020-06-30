Raghu Ram, Natalie Di Luccio And Baby Rhythm's Prefect Family Pic From Canada

Natalie shared this image. (courtesy: nataliediluccio )

Raghu Ram, his wife Natalie Di Luccio and their son Rhythm flew to Canada and shared a picture on Instagram. On Tuesday, Natalie posted a perfect family portrait on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "We reached Canada. What a journey but man, we made it. So relieved. Quarantine now for 14 days. Poor mom has to look at Rhythm from the driveway for now. Soon you'll be able to hold your grandson mommy. Rhythm is so eager to play with Nika (our dog). I have a feeling they are going to become best of friends."

On Tuesday morning, Natalie posted a picture with Rhythm and she wrote: "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today! Raghu, Rhythm and I celebrated it up in the air. You can't tell by my mask but I'm smiling. Hello Canada!"

Raghu and Natalie welcomed their kid Rhythm in January, this year. Natalie shared the first picture of Rhythm and she wrote: "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple got divorced in January 2018. He is best known for hosting MTV India reality shows such as Roadies, Dropout Pvt Ltd and Splitsvilla, all of which he produced. He's also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.